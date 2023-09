Helsley earned a save against the Reds on Saturday, walking one batter and notching one strikeout over one scoreless inning.

Helsley entered with a one-run lead in the ninth inning and walked the first batter he faced but quickly rebounded to induce a double-play groundout. He then worked a full count to Will Benson before ending the contest with a punchout. This was Helsley's first save opportunity since he returned from an extended stay on the injured list Sept. 1. The right-hander has been excellent since being activated, posting a 6:2 K:BB while allowing just one hit over four scoreless frames.