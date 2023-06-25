Manager Oliver Marmol said Sunday that Helsley (forearm) isn't close to being activated from the 15-day injured list, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old was shut down from throwing for 10 days after landing on the injured list with a forearm strain June 12, and he'll need some time to build his arm back up after the shutdown period. A return after the All-Star break in mid-July still appears possible for Helsley, though he's without a clear target date for his return. Jordan Hicks has stepped in as St. Louis' primary closer in the interim, having recorded the club's past four saves.