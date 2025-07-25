Helsley struck out two and allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Padres.

The right-hander picked up his first save since July 13 and has converted seven straight chances, and he has given up just one earned run across his past 10 appearances. Helsley has rarely looked like the closer that led the league with 49 saves last season, but he's still expected to garner significant interest on the trade market with a 3.09 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 39:14 K:BB over 35 innings this year.