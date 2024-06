Helsley picked up the save Sunday against San Francisco, striking out two batters during a perfect ninth inning.

Helsley now has two more saves than any other closer and is now 26-for-27 on save chances this season. While he's been able to dodge blown saves, Helsley has had to work through plenty of trouble lately, allowing multiple baserunners in seven of his last 12 appearances. Still, the 29-year-old holds a 2.38 ERA and a 40:13 K:BB across 34.0 innings this season.