Helsley pitched a scoreless ninth while allowing a hit, a walk and striking out two en route to his 11th save of the year.

Helsley pitched himself out of some slight trouble after the Phillies had men on first and second with one out. The 28-year-old has returned to old form since coming off the injured list, allowing just two hits and owning a 10:3 K:BB over seven scoreless frames while picking up four saves over the last eight days.