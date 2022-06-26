Helsley (3-0) gave up one hit and two walks over 1.2 scoreless innings while striking out two to earn the win in a 5-3 victory over the Cubs on Saturday.

The Cardinals power reliever was brought into a tie game after co-closer Giovanny Gallegos coughed up a two-run lead in the top of the eighth. Helsley got the final fives out of the game to pick up his third win of the season after the Cardinals posted two go-ahead runs in the bottom of the eighth. The 27-year-old right-hander hasn't given up an earned run over the entire month of June and boasts a superb 12.3 K/9 rate. He should continued to see high-leverage usage out of the bullpen.