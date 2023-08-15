Helsley (forearm) won't make a scheduled minor-league rehab appearance Wednesday due to soreness, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

There's no word yet as to the severity of the setback, but Helsley now seems doubtful to return to the St. Louis bullpen at any point this week. Sidelined since June 12 because of a right forearm strain, he had allowed two earned runs through three one-inning rehab appearances with Double-A Springfield. Giovanny Gallegos and JoJo Romero have been sharing the Cardinals' closer role in recent weeks.