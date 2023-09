Helsley picked up the save in Tuesday's win over Baltimore, tossing a perfect inning.

Helsley needed just seven pitches to set down the top of Baltimore's lineup in order, securing a 5-2 victory. The 29-year-old flamethrower has successfully converted the Cardinals' last two save opportunities, posting five consecutive scoreless appearances since his return from injury Sept. 1. As of now, Helsley seems to have returned to primary closing duties for the Cardinals.