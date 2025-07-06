Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Secures save No. 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Helsley struck out one and didn't allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Saturday against the Cubs.
Helsley entered for the ninth inning with a two-run cushion and needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order. The right-hander has now converted his last four save chances and has given up one run with a 7:0 K:BB across his past six appearances.
