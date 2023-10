Helsley allowed two hits and struck out two over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

Helsley got the job done despite a bit of a shaky outing. While he lost nearly three months to a forearm injury, Helsley was sharp when healthy. He converted 14 of 19 save chances this year but also maintained a 2.45 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 52:17 K:BB across 36.2 innings while working as the Cardinals' primary closer when available.