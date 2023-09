Helsley picked up the save in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Brewers. He struck out three over a perfect inning.

Helsley struck out all three batters he faced Tuesday to nab his 13th save of the season. The performance was a perfect bounceback after Helskley walked three batters and blew a save in his last appearance. In September, Helsley owns a 0.84 ERA and a 17:6 K:BB with six saves across 10.2 innings