Helsley has allowed a hit and a walk while striking out three over two innings across two Grapefruit League appearances.

Helsley enters 2024 with a tentative grasp on the closing role in St. Louis. A forearm injury derailed his 2023, though he was solid with 14 saves and a 2.45 ERA over 36.2 innings last season. The Cardinals have retooled their bullpen a bit, but Helsley should remain the favorite for saves to begin the campaign.