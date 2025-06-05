Helsley allowed a run on two hits and a walk to take a blown save in a 6-5 extra-inning win over the Royals in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader.

Helsley converted all nine of his save chances in May, allowing three runs over 11 innings with a 13:3 K:BB for the month. He struggled in his first appearance of June after four days without taking the mound. Helsley has been far from elite this year, but he's still finding success with 13 of 16 save chances converted so far. He's added a 3.27 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB across 22 innings. His 4.9 BB/9 is well above the 3.1 he posted last year, which largely explains his occasional struggles with run prevention in 2025.