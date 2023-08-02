Helsley (forearm) faced hitters in live batting practice Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The Cardinals will likely reassess Helsley heading into the weekend, but if he reports no setbacks with his strained right forearm, he could be cleared to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment. The right-hander is eligible to return from the 60-day injured list next week, and he not need much longer than the minimum amount of time to get himself ready for game action. Once activated, Helsley should have a clearer path to the ninth-inning gig, as the Cardinals moved Jordan Hicks to Toronto ahead of the trade deadline. Giovanny Gallegos currently looks like Helsley's top challenger for save chances.