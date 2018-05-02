Cardinals' Ryan Sherriff: Making progress in rehab appearances
Sherriff, who allowed two earned runs on four hits over an inning in Triple-A Memphis' 5-4 win over Oklahoma City on Tuesday, shed the shank that had been protecting his broken left toe in what was his third rehab appearance, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
It was an encouraging sign of progress physically, even as Sherriff's pitching was less than stellar. The 27-year-old has been able to log three appearances of an inning apiece over the last five days, certainly leaving him close to activation. However, since he just shed his protection Tuesday, it's possible Sherriff makes at least one more rehab appearance with the Redbirds.
