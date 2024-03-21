Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday that Gray (hamstring) could make his season debut during the Cardinals' season-opening road trip, which runs from March 28 through April 3, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Gray will pitch two innings in a minor-league game Friday, and the Cardinals could have a better idea as to a potential timetable for the right-hander after that. While his hamstring injury will prevent him from being ready for the March 28 season opener in Los Angeles, Gray could avoid a stint on the injured list and make a start within the first week. After the Opening Day contest, the Cardinals play three more games against the Dodgers and then head to San Diego for a three-game set that kicks off April 1.