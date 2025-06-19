Gray won't pitch in Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox and instead lines up to start this weekend versus the Reds, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The veteran right-hander was presumed to start in the twin bill after his scheduled start Wednesday in Chicago was rained out, but St. Louis will instead turn to Erick Fedde and Michael McGreevy for the doubleheader. Gray surrendered six runs over 4.1 innings against the Brewers in his last start, but he had a 1.07 ERA and 30:2 K:BB in 25.1 innings across his four prior outings.