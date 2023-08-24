Thompson (3-5) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over five innings against the Pirates. He struck out five.

Thompson beaned Connor Joe in the third inning with the bases loaded to send home the Pirates' first run of the game and later surrendered a solo shot to Ke'Bryan Hayes. Outside of that the lefty was efficient in only his second start of the season and actually struck out four of the first eight batters he faced before going on to log his third win. Thompson has now allowed two earned runs over five innings in each of his first two starts, posting a 10:2 K:BB over that run. The only downside is that he's also given up a home run in each of his last three appearances.