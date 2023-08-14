Thompson will join the Cardinals' rotation after Steven Matz landed on the 15-day injured list Monday with a left lat strain, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Matz could be in danger of missing the remainder of the 2023 season, so this will be a big opportunity for Thompson as the out-of-contention Cardinals look ahead to 2024 and beyond. The 25-year-old southpaw struck out eight batters over four innings of one-run ball in a spot start Aug. 6 against the Rockies and carries an overall 3.96 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 25 innings (17 appearances) this season for St. Louis.