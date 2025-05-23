default-cbs-image
Thompson is back in St. Louis to be re-evaluated after suffering a setback with his injured left lat, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Thompson was diagnosed with a left lat strain in early March and shut down for about a month. It's not clear where he was at in his throwing program when he experienced a setback, but more information about his status should be available after he's looked at by doctors in St. Louis.

