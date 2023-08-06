Thompson (2-4) allowed a run on two hits and a walk while striking out eight over four innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Rockies.

Thompson drew the assignment for a spot start necessitated by Miles Mikolas' suspension for throwing at Ian Happ. This was Thompson's first major-league start of the year, and he covered the most innings of any St. Louis pitcher in the contest, though it resulted in a tough-luck loss after he gave up a run on a sacrifice fly. The southpaw is still viewed as a starter in the long run, but he's been a multi-inning reliever in the majors this season. He's at a 4.29 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB through 21 innings. With Mikolas set to return to the rotation Tuesday, Thompson will likely be down for a few days before returning to a bullpen role.