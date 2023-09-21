Thompson (5-7) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Brewers.

Thompson yielded a three-run home run to Josh Donaldson in the first inning and a solo shot to Tyrone Taylor in the fourth. This was the first time Thompson's allowed multiple homers in an outing this year, though he's now given up a season-high four runs in consecutive starts. The southpaw is at a 4.57 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 67:24 K:BB through 61 innings over 24 appearances (eight starts) overall. He's projected to make his next start on the road in a rematch with the Brewers.