Owings elected free agency Monday rather than accepting an assignment to Triple-A Pawtucket, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Owings had little reason to accept a minors assignment at this point rather than seeing what options were available to him this offseason. He's almost certainly going to be limited to minor-league offers this winter after hitting .139/.209/.233 in 67 games for the Royals and Red Sox this year.

