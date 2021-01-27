The Mariners announced Wednesday that Cowgill has been hired as the manager for the organization's Double-A affiliate at Arkansas, signaling the end of his playing career, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
Cowgill had previously joined the Seattle organization on a minor-league deal last winter, but he didn't receive a promotion to the big club at any point during the 60-game 2020 campaign. The 34-year-old outfielder likely could have landed another minor-league deal this offseason if he wanted to keep his playing career going, but he'll instead transition into coaching. Cowgill, who last appeared in the majors in 2016, retires with a .234/.297/.329 slash line across 759 career plate appearances with the Diamondbacks, Athletics, Angels, Mets and Indians over parts of six big-league seasons.
