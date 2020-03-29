Cowgill was still battling for a roster spot when spring training was suspended, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran, who last saw major-league regular-season action with the Indians in 2016, hit .250 (4-for-16) with one home run, one RBI and two runs across 12 Cactus League games. Cowgill appears to be battling Carlos Gonzalez for the final outfield spot, as Jared Kelenic is expected to start the season at Double-A Arkansas and Branden Bishop has already been optioned to minor-league camp. Cowgill's best all-around big-league campaign came back in 2014 with the Angels, when he slashed .250/.330/.354 with 16 extra-base hits (10 doubles, one triple, five home runs) and 21 RBI across 106 games.