Mariners' Collin Cowgill: Still battling for roster spot
Cowgill was still battling for a roster spot when spring training was suspended, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The veteran, who last saw major-league regular-season action with the Indians in 2016, hit .250 (4-for-16) with one home run, one RBI and two runs across 12 Cactus League games. Cowgill appears to be battling Carlos Gonzalez for the final outfield spot, as Jared Kelenic is expected to start the season at Double-A Arkansas and Branden Bishop has already been optioned to minor-league camp. Cowgill's best all-around big-league campaign came back in 2014 with the Angels, when he slashed .250/.330/.354 with 16 extra-base hits (10 doubles, one triple, five home runs) and 21 RBI across 106 games.
More News
-
Mariners' Collin Cowgill: Invited to Mariners' camp•
-
Phillies' Collin Cowgill: Inks NRI agreement with Phillies•
-
Padres' Collin Cowgill: Returns from rib injury•
-
Padres' Collin Cowgill: Scratched from lineup Saturday•
-
Padres' Collin Cowgill: Signs with Padres•
-
Indians' Collin Cowgill: Accepts outright assignment to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Elvis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, sims
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, top strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
H2H points dynasty mock draft
You think juggling pitchers and hitters as is hard? What about the immediate and the long-term?...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Sanchez
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...