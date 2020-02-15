Mariners' Collin Cowgill: Invited to Mariners' camp
Cowgill signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Saturday as a non-roster invitee, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
After spending the past several seasons at the Triple-A level, Cowgill will get to work with the major-league coaching staff in 2020. The 33-year-old hit .228/.330/.440 with 12 home runs and eight stolen bases with Triple-A Fresno. Cowgill last appeared in the majors with the Indians in 2016.
