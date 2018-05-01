Cubs' Addison Russell: Collects two more hits Monday

Russell went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's win over the Rockies.

That's two straight two-hit games for the 24-year-old, who's gotten his average up to .250 in the process. Now fantasy owners would like to see some power from Russell, who is still looking for his first home run of the season. He had 21 blasts in 2016 and 12 a season ago in 352 at-bats, so the long balls will likely come soon if he keeps putting together good trips to the plate.