Cubs' Alex Bregman: Goes deep at Coors Field

Bregman went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 9-3 win over the Rockies.

Bregman enjoyed the thin Colorado air as he blasted his sixth home run of the season in the seventh inning. The Chicago third baseman came into the contest batting just .138 this month, and it's been a down campaign overall in his first year with the Cubs. Bregman has played in 68 of the team's 69 games, however, and he should continue to see ample playing time as he looks to build some momentum for the stretch run.