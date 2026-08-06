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Cubs' Alex Bregman: Hits key home run Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bregman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 3-2, extra-innings win over the Blue Jays. He also stole a base.

Chicago was scoreless with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning when Bregman gave the team a huge jolt, clubbing his 12th home run of the season off of stingy Toronto closer Louis Varland to tie the game at 2-2. The veteran third baseman is now sporting a .766 OPS across six games this month. For his career, Bregman has a .955 OPS in August, which is his best of any month, so a hot streak could be just around the corner.

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