Cubs' Alex Bregman: Racks up four hits in win

Bregman went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, three total runs and two total RBI in a 7-3 win against the Cardinals on Monday.

Bregman helped Chicago get off to a fast start with a run-scoring double in the first inning. He added a solo homer to right field in the third and ended the contest with four hits, his most in a game since he went 5-for-5 versus the Rays in April of last year. Bregman entered Monday in a 1-for-16, four-game stretch at the plate, so the huge performance was a welcome sight for his fantasy managers. Even after Monday's big effort, the veteran third baseman is on pace for a career-worst .705 OPS.