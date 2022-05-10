The Cubs promoted Canario from High-A South Bend to Double-A Tennessee on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old outfielder, who was one of two prospects the Cubs acquired last summer in the deal that sent Kris Bryant to the Giants, showed significant improvement in his return to South Bend after submitting an underwhelming .693 OPS in 182 plate appearances for the affiliate in the second half of 2021. He'll be rewarded with a move to Double-A after slashing .281/.360/.584 with a 10.1 percent walk rate and 35 percent strikeout rate across 100 plate appearances to begin 2022.
