Canario (ankle/shoulder) said Thursday that he expects to be cleared for baseball activities in "a week or so," Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Canario fractured his left ankle and dislocated his left shoulder while playing in the Dominican Winter League back in October. Both injuries required surgery, but he's made steady progress and should be able to return to live competition within the first half of 2023. The 22-year-old outfield prospect put up a shiny .899 OPS with 37 home runs and 23 stolen bases in 125 games last summer between High-A South Bend, Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.