Triple-A Iowa transferred Canario (ankle/shoulder) from its 7-day injured list to the 60-day IL on April 13.
Canario's 2023 debut looks like it'll have to wait until at least June while he works his way back from offseason surgeries on his left ankle and left shoulder. The 22-year-old outfielder's recovery from the shoulder procedure is likely the greater concern at this time, but he's at least fortunate that the surgery wasn't performed on his throwing arm. Canario reached Triple-A for the first time late in the 2022 season, slashing .231/.386/.538 with six home runs and three stolen bases across his 84 plate appearances for Iowa.
