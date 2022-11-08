Canario underwent surgery on his fractured left ankle last week, and he's scheduled to have surgery on his dislocated left shoulder this week, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Canario suffered both injuries while playing in the Dominican winter league, and the club has since confirmed that the outfielder will not be ready for the start of the 2023 season. The Cubs will likely wait until his second procedure has been completed before providing more information on Canario's timeline for a return.