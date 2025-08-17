Kittredge (3-3) tossed a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win in Saturday's 3-1 victory over the Pirates. He allowed a hit and struck out two.

Starter Shota Imanaga departed after seven strong innings and the score tied 1-1, leaving the top of the eighth to Kittredge. After the righty got through the frame, the Cubs scored twice in the bottom of the inning, giving Kittredge his first win with the team since coming over in a trade on July 30. He had one rough outing with Chicago on Aug. 5, allowing four runs while only retiring one batter, but Kittredge has otherwise recorded six scoreless appearances for the Cubs. The veteran should continue to occupy a middle-relief role.