Kittredge (4-3) tossed a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts to earn the win in Monday's 7-6, extra-inning victory over Atlanta.

Kittredge was tasked with working the top of the 10th inning, and he breezed through the frame on 13 pitches. The righty then earned his second win with his new team when Carson Kelly delivered a walk-off hit in the bottom of the 10th. Since joining the Cubs at the trade deadline, Kittredge has a 4.15 ERA and 17 strikeouts across 13 innings, and he's settled into a setup role ahead of closer Daniel Palencia.