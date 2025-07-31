Cubs' Andrew Kittredge: Joining North Siders
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cubs acquired Kittredge from the Orioles on Wednesday in exchange for infielder Wilfri De La Cruz, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
After bringing in right-hander Michael Soroka from Washington earlier Wednesday, Chicago will continue to bolster its pitching staff by acquiring Kittredge. The 35-year-old reliever posted a 3.56 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 30.1 innings with the Orioles and will likely operate in middle relief or as a setup man for the Cubs.
More News
-
Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Another clean outing Saturday•
-
Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Continues working as setup man•
-
Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Returns from 15-day IL•
-
Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Nearing return•
-
Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Makes another rehab appearance•
-
Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Makes first appearance since spring•