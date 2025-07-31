The Cubs acquired Kittredge from the Orioles on Wednesday in exchange for infielder Wilfri De La Cruz, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

After bringing in right-hander Michael Soroka from Washington earlier Wednesday, Chicago will continue to bolster its pitching staff by acquiring Kittredge. The 35-year-old reliever posted a 3.56 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 30.1 innings with the Orioles and will likely operate in middle relief or as a setup man for the Cubs.