Kittredge picked up the save Friday against the Rays, recording one strikeout while retiring all three batters he faced.

It's the second straight outing with a save for Kittredge, who appears to be manager Craig Counsell's top choice at closer with Daniel Palencia (shoulder) on the shelf. Brad Keller also seemed to be in the closer mix but has worked the eighth inning ahead of Kittredge in those two games.