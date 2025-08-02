Kittredge tossed a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts to earn a hold in Friday's 1-0 win over the Orioles.

Kittredge was traded from the Orioles to the Cubs on Wednesday, and he was sharp in his Chicago debut facing his former team. The righty now has eight holds this season to go along with a strong 3.34 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 34 strikeouts across 32.1 innings. Kittredge won't be closing games for the Cubs, as Daniel Palencia has emerged in that role, but the former will slot in as a valuable setup man along with Caleb Thielbar, Brad Keller, Drew Pomeranz and Taylor Rogers in a revamped Chicago bullpen.