Kittredge (2-3) allowed four runs on four hits and a walk while retiring only one batter in relief to take the loss Tuesday against the Reds.

After Chicago starter Shota Imanaga dazzled across 6.1 innings, Kittredge was brought in to record the final two outs of the seventh with the bases empty. Things quickly unraveled for the righty, with the Reds breaking up a 1-1 game with four runs in the frame. The key blast was a three-run home run by Spencer Steer off of Kittredge. The veteran reliever snapped a streak of five straight scoreless appearances and saw his ERA climb from 3.24 to 4.28 after the rough outing.