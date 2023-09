Kay was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Kay came up from the minors Tuesday as Jose Cuas went on the bereavement list, and he'll head back to Iowa following Cuas' return. Kay holds a 6.35 ERA and 1.76 WHIP through 11.1 frames in the majors and hasn't appeared in a game since Aug. 1.