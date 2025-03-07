Brown allowed three runs on four hits across 3.2 innings in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Royals. He struck out five.

Brown picked up the start when Justin Steele (illness) was scratched before the contest. Brown is competing as a starter this spring, and while the lefty has tallied nine strikeouts in just eight innings so far in Cactus League play, he's also allowed six runs on a whopping 13 hits. The 25-year-old will have to be a bit sharper if he wants to earn a rotation spot. Brown will still likely begin the year in the bullpen, though he could pick up some starts down the road if he performs well in a relief role.