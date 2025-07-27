Brown (5-7) earned the win Sunday against the White Sox, allowing one run on three hits and no walks with four strikeouts.

The only blemish on Brown's short, 57-pitch outing was an Andrew Benintendi solo shot in the opening frame. Otherwise, the 25-year-old right-hander steamrolled through the Chicago lineup with his fastball touching 97.9 mph while averaging 96.2 mph (up slightly from his season mark of 95.8 mph). Brown now owns a 6.22 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 99:27 K:BB across 88.1 total frames. His future role with the big-league club is unknown as Jameson Taillon (calf) threw a 47-pitch bullpen session Friday and is slated for an early August return. If Brown sticks in the rotation, his next turn currently lines up to come against Baltimore at home next weekend.