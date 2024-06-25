Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Monday that he's hopeful that Brown (neck) will be cleared to resume throwing off a mound at some point later this week, MLB.com reports.

Brown was placed on the 15-day injured list June 11 with a left neck strain, only for reports to surface a few days later suggesting that the right-hander might be dealing with a stress reaction. After the Cubs sought out multiple medical opinions, however, the original diagnosis of a neck strain has held up, and Brown was cleared to resume throwing last Tuesday. According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, Brown played catch three times this past week and threw from 90 feet Friday, leaving Counsell optimistic that the rookie may be ready to take another meaningful step forward this week by getting back on the mound. Montemurro notes that Brown was told when he received his diagnosis that he was about one month into what's described as a "two-to-three-month burnout period" for the neck injury, though that timeline won't affect his potential return date from the IL and only relates to how long he might be physically feeling the effects of the injury. Assuming Brown is able to complete a bullpen session this week, he would still likely have a chance at completing his throwing progression and returning from the IL before the All-Star break.