Brown is a candidate to pitch multiple innings behind opening pitcher Luke Little in Wednesday's game against the Rockies at Wrigley Field, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Little pitched an inning in Tuesday's 12-2 win over Colorado and is unlikely to work more than a frame or two before turning the game over to the bullpen. Though he'll be available on only three days' rest after he tossed 1.2 innings and 44 pitches in his MLB debut Saturday against the Rangers, Brown seems to be the most logical option to cover the bulk of the innings once Little exits the contest. Brown thus could be in a good position to scoop up a win against a Rockies club that enters Tuesday's game with a 1-5 record and a minus-33 run differential.