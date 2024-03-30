Brown is no longer with Triple-A Iowa and is expected to be called up by the Cubs, Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register reports.

The Cubs have not announced their rotation plans beyond Monday when Shota Imanaga is scheduled to pitch. However, it sounds like Brown could end up starting a game in the home series against the Rockies next week in the absence of Justin Steele (hamstring). Brown, a 6-foot-6 right-hander, impressed in spring training with only one earned run allowed and 12 strikeouts in 14 Cactus League innings. His numbers fell off after a move up to Triple-A last season, but he racked up 130 strikeouts in just 92.2 innings across the two highest levels of the minors in 2023.