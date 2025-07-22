Brown (4-7) took the loss against Kansas City on Monday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four batters over four innings.

After nearly a month in the minors, Brown was summoned back to the big club Monday to work in bulk relief behind opener Ryan Brasier. While Brown did manage to eat up four frames on 63 pitches, he wasn't very effective and was especially stung by the long ball -- he gave up a pair of homers to account for three of the runs against him. The right-hander has dazzled at times this season, including during a two-outing stretch in late May and early June during which he allowed two runs and posted a 16:2 K:BB over 13 frames, but that just makes his overall struggles more frustrating. Brown is at a 6.48 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 83.1 innings on the season, and it remains to be seen how long he'll stick on the big-league roster after his latest poor appearance.