Brown came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Marlins, allowing two runs on five hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The right-hander gave up two singles in the top of the sixth before getting lifted after 72 pitches (56 strikes), denying him a shot at his third quality start of the season. Brown has helped steady an injury-ravaged Cubs rotation in May, posting a 2.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 19:2 K:BB through 16.1 innings over three outings, and if the 25-year-old maintains his control gains, he could be headed for a breakout campaign. Brown is scheduled for a rematch with the Marlins early next week in Miami for his next start.