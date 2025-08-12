Brown is no longer expected to start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays after the Cubs activated Javier Assad (oblique) from the 60-day injured list, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Assad will take the bump and make his 2025 season debut after throwing 18.1 innings across five rehab starts. It's unclear if the Cubs will move Brown's turn back in the rotation or send him to the bullpen. Brown (5-7) has struggled to a 6.04 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 104:27 K:BB across 92.1 innings of work this season.