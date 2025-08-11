Brown is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays in Toronto, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Brown was moved to the bullpen after the Cubs acquired Michael Soroka ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, but Brown will temporarily move back into the rotation after Soroka strained his right shoulder in his team debut during last Monday's 3-2 loss to the Reds and landed on the injured list. In that same game, Brown came on in long relief and struck out five over four innings, so he should be stretched out enough to handle a typical starter's workload Tuesday. Brown may be in line for just one turn through the rotation, as Jameson Taillon (calf) and Javier Assad (oblique) are both in the midst of rehab assignments and could be ready to return from the IL the next time a fifth starter is needed.